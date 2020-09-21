Rui Feng Sells 30,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$336,786.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,428,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,935,813.60.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$339,075.00.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$11.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.10. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$11.62.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$64.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

