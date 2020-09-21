AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,024,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.69% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $227,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,227,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,175,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 817,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Sidoti lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

NYSE AMN opened at $57.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

