Vanguard Group Inc. Has $229.61 Million Stock Holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,375,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.24% of Pacira Biosciences worth $229,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $60.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -243.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $64.44.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $296,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,774.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 27,853 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,675,079.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,440.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,526 shares of company stock worth $15,313,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

