Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of IHE stock opened at $167.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average of $152.48. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $168.25.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

