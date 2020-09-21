CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,811,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.45% of CNO Financial Group worth $230,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CNO stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. CNO Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.