Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,970,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,486,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.24% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $230,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,796.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 628.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 1,222,520 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,364,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,005,000 after buying an additional 992,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $24.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

