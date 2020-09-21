Vanguard Group Inc. Has $231.27 Million Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.84% of GATX worth $231,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GATX in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in GATX by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in GATX by 35.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $65.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.92. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised shares of GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

