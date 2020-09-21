Vanguard Group Inc. Has $232.94 Million Stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,588,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Bottomline Technologies worth $232,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,344 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $111,222.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,944,024.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,428 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $67,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,992.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,966 shares of company stock worth $3,686,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

