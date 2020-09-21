Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 858,756 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,211,833 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 858,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.57% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $233,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 45,708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 108,880 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of CLF opened at $6.95 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

