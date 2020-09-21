Vanguard Group Inc. Has $233.59 Million Stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.42% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $233,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSOD opened at $34.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.34. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $115,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

