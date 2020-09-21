Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,987,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 906,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.98% of Umpqua worth $233,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.1% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 3.6% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 3.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMPQ. Wedbush lifted their target price on Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

