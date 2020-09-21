Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 94,165 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,914,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $233,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $193.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

LBRDA opened at $140.42 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $149.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.18 and a 200 day moving average of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

