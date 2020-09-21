Vanguard Group Inc. Has $238.75 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.09% of Diodes worth $238,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DIOD opened at $49.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
In related news, VP Emily Yang sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $49,024.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,264.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,515 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,974 shares of company stock worth $11,759,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.
Diodes Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
