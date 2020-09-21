Vanguard Group Inc. Has $238.75 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.09% of Diodes worth $238,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $49.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Emily Yang sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $49,024.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,264.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,515 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,974 shares of company stock worth $11,759,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

