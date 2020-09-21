Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,687,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $240,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SJR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of SJR opened at $18.43 on Monday. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $938.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.26%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

