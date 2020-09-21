Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CQP opened at $32.75 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CQP. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

