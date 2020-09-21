Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 699,749 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,211,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.14% of SPS Commerce worth $241,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 31.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 26.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. BidaskClub lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 47,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $3,502,033.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,877.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $197,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,058 shares of company stock worth $10,327,715. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $71.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $83.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $64.23.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.