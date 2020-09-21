Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,225,796 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,934,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,225,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.76% of WPX Energy worth $242,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 577,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 462,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPX opened at $4.78 on Monday. WPX Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.14.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

