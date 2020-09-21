SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 32,620 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

