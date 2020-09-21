Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,263 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

