Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,775,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Chemours worth $242,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,023,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,125,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,563 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 930,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 522,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of CC opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. Chemours Co has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.