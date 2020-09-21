Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.05% of Werner Enterprises worth $242,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

