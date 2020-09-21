Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 457,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the first quarter worth $7,137,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the first quarter worth $3,276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 180.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 68,449 shares in the last quarter.

PTIN opened at $23.24 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.

