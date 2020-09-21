Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,608 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 134.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 132,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $121.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.81. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $124.18.

