Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 1,004.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $155,351.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 689,173 shares in the company, valued at $49,820,316.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $238,843.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,422,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 470,125 shares of company stock valued at $44,062,965. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

GSHD stock opened at $78.59 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $115.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 224.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.10.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.1495 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

