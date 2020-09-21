Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.77% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 256.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 348.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $162,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 312.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of KBWY stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

