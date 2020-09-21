Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Webster Financial worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Webster Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

