Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEP. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 17.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.0% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $49.60 on Monday. Icahn Enterprises LP has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises LP will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IEP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

