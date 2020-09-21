Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,213,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,680,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after purchasing an additional 579,623 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,112,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,131,000 after purchasing an additional 790,870 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,109,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,458,000 after purchasing an additional 87,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $66.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,417. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

