Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 12,323 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after acquiring an additional 28,807 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PVH by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $68.48 on Monday. PVH Corp has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PVH Corp will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

