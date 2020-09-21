Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 57,539 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 550.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,984 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 57,539 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,213 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,321,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,074,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,587,000 after acquiring an additional 80,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,944,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,920,000 after acquiring an additional 151,848 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $22.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

