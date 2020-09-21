Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,414,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 34.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 416,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 105,619 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 31.1% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 442,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 105,055 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 14.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 233,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PMX stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

