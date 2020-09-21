Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,586 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 483.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,551,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542,976 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,053,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,609,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,002 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,403,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,469,000 after acquiring an additional 726,149 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,771,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,743,000 after acquiring an additional 426,308 shares during the period.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

