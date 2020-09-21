Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $34.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

