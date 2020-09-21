Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 2,010.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5,403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $33.14 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.