Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of PNW opened at $70.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.14. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

