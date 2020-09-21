Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337,214 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $54,248,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 122.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 288,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,453,000 after purchasing an additional 158,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,483,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,308,000 after purchasing an additional 119,848 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:ESS opened at $211.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.82. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.