Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $262,000 in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $31,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $87.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

