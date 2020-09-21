Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,201 Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,994,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after acquiring an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 177,376 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $12,467,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $53,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,245,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.49 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.99. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CALM. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

