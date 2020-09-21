Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 50.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,587,000 after acquiring an additional 160,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 73.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 188,775 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 57.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,361,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $98,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of CVGW opened at $68.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

