Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,032 Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 181.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ETJ opened at $9.87 on Monday. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

