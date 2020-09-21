Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 862,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $69,101,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,034,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,202,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,585,622 shares of company stock valued at $197,675,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z opened at $95.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

