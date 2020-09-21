Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $275,000 in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 835.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,961 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.53.

Foot Locker stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

