Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,870 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 162.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Assi Ginzburg bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ofer Benyosef purchased 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,638. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

