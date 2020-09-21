Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,416 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of ICVT opened at $80.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

