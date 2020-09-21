Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $285,000 Investment in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 113.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 428,087 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $7,890,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 448.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,420 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 80,159 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 389,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 71,246 shares during the period.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCMD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $94,778.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,917.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $32.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a market cap of $625.29 million, a PE ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 1.74. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $71.65.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.