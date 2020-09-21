6,297 Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,649 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 333.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 687,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 93.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.35.

NYSE KL opened at $51.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $580.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.08 million. Analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

