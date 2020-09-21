Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 23,380 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

