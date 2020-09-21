Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $281,000 in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDIS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 59.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 152,760 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after buying an additional 455,631 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,169,000.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $60.41 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39.

Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF
Goosehead Insurance Inc Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
Webster Financial Co. Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Icahn Enterprises LP
Entegris Inc Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.


