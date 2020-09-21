Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $281,000 in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDIS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 59.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 152,760 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after buying an additional 455,631 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,169,000.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $60.41 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39.

