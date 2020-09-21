Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 3.1% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter.

NIE stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

In other AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD news, insider Douglas Forsyth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $493,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

