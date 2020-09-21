Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $281,000 in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Separately, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

NYSEARCA MLPI opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

Latest News

Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF
Goosehead Insurance Inc Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
Webster Financial Co. Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Icahn Enterprises LP
Entegris Inc Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.


