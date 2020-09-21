Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $281,000 in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Separately, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

NYSEARCA MLPI opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

